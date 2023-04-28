State’s app-cab service to start by Durga Puja; Transport Min holds meeting with operators

Kolkata: State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty is hopeful that the app-cab service by the state will start before Durga Puja this year. The system for the app has been made by the IT department and will soon be demonstrated to the state Transport department, Chakraborty said on Friday.

According to the minister, there will be a trial period of two to three months for this app. He added that since the government is making the app, people will be able to travel at a lower cost compared to the ones offered by the private app cab companies. In this system, yellow taxis and other cabs, which are facing problems in terms of commission with the private app-cab companies, can also get attached with the initiative. “The commission problem will not be there and they will be benefited financially,” he said.

The minister reiterated the complaints that have been raised by commuters against the private app-cab companies, which includes increased fare charge, air conditioner being kept off and service problems.

Earlier, a meeting was called by the minister with the private app-cab companies like Ola and Uber amongst others. They were told to follow the guidelines set by the department for the app-cab services. “We are watching. If they violate the guidelines, we will be forced to take action,” he said on Friday. The department has already sent show-cause notices to private app-cab companies that were found to be violating the rules and regulations. There were also allegations of some companies charging increased commission from the owners than the discussed amount.

Chakraborty, on Friday, met with members of the Joint Forum of Transport Operators, who have submitted a letter listing their problems and issues to the minister. They sought attention over the need for implementation of minimum rate per kilometre for the app-cab service and stopping of unauthorised vehicles throughout the state amongst others.