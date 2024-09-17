‘Statements of Sandip Ghosh during polygraph deceptive’

Kolkata: The statement of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh was reportedly found to be deceptive during his polygraph test.



After conducting a test of Ghosh’s polygraph and layered voice analysis at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reportedly revealed that he was “deceptive” on several important points related to the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Hospital.

Despite the polygraph test findings not being admissible in the court of law, CBI mentioned the deceptive replies of Ghosh in the Sealdah Court while appealing for the former principal’s custody.

Ghosh was arrested in connection with the case of rape and murder of a PGT the doctor. Along with him, Officer in Charge (OC) of the Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal was also arrested for his suspected involvement in failing to preserve the incident spot for evidence collection and late registration of FIR.

On Monday, Abhijit’s wife Sangita Mondal went to the CBI office in CGO Complex, along with a lawyer to meet her husband. Before going to CGO Complex she said: “He had done his best. I suspect that the investigation is going in some other direction.”

Ghosh and Mondal were arrested on Saturday night by the Special Crime Branch (SCB) of the CBI which is probing the case of rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at the seminar room of RG Kar.

On Sunday they were produced before the Sealdah Court with an appeal for their CBI custody. In the court, CBI counsel mentioned that there could be a larger conspiracy in the incident as several angles have cropped up while probing the case which are indicating an intention of destroying evidence. The Central Agency had further claimed that on the day of the incident, both Mondal and Ghosh had communicated over the phone multiple times.

CBI also alleged that being an OC he failed to execute his duty by delaying the registration of the FIR.