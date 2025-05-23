‘Statehood legitimate aspiration of J&K people, must be restored’

Kolkata: A five-member delegation of Trinamool Congress during its visit to Jammu and Kashmir strongly advocated for the demand of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir calling it a “legitimate aspiration” of its people.

“We believe that statehood is a legitimate aspiration of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We firmly believe that statehood must be fully restored,” said Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose who led the delegation. The delegation met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Wednesday, soon after arriving in the city. The delegation reportedly spent over 90 minutes with Abdullah, discussing critical issues, especially the impact of cross-border shelling on civilians in border regions like Poonch, Rajouri and Uri.

Ghose said that Trinamool Congress stood by the principle of federalism and that empowering the local government was an “article of faith” for the party. “The federal principle is ingrained in our Constitution... We believe that the elected government of Jammu and Kashmir must be the empowered agency to look after the welfare and wellbeing of the people,” she said. She also claimed that Abdullah told the delegation in detail what the problems are of the people in border villages. According to Ghose, more people died in cross-border shelling from Pakistan than in the Pahalgam attack.

The Trinamool delegation travelled to Poonch on Thursday and met those affected by Pakistani shelling. The delegation will visit Rajouri on Friday.

“We have discussed several issues with Omar Abdullah for nearly 90 minutes. Attacks emanated from Pakistan caused damages in Pooch, Rajouri and people from all communities were affected. It is very painful. Nearly 25 people were killed. We have come here to show solidarity to the bereaved families,” said Manas Bhunia, another delegate.

Trinamool in a post on X on Thursday evening stated: “A five-member delegation from our party travelled to Jammu & Kashmir to express solidarity with those affected by cross-border violence.

After a meaningful meeting with Hon’ble CM Omar Abdullah, the team visited Poonch, where they stood beside grieving families, offering condolences and reaffirming our commitment to humanity and peace.”