Statehood demand, voters’ list row shape Darjeeling’s pre-poll mood

Darjeeling: Though the polls are yet to be declared, the Darjeeling Hills are a bee hive of political activities. Political parties are busy consolidating their support bases, with cross overs being announced as part of the mind game. Amid the rising political temperature, the first batch of Central Armed Police Force arrived in Darjeeling on Monday. The BJP national president Nitin Nabin also held a meeting with representatives of the Gorkha civil society in Siliguri where demands for separation from Bengal were raised.



The meeting was held at a private hotel in Siliguri. BJP leaders were also present in the meet. “We had a fruitful meeting for around 20 to 30 minutes where the problems faced by the Gorkha community were raised. The president heard the matter and assured of an early resolution,” stated Bishal Lama, MLA, Kalchini.

Adding to this, Col (Retired) Sharma stated: “Many raised the issue of the identity crisis faced by the Gorkha community. A separate state or a union territory is only the way out. We want separation from Bengal. We also raised the issue of inclusion of Gorkha communities in the Scheduled Tribe list. The BJP national president was positive and stated that the issues are being looked into.”

The first batch of CAPF arrived in Darjeeling town on Monday. “One company of Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has been deployed in Darjeeling town. They are camping at Jamune. They have started route marches and area domination in areas under the Darjeeling Sadar police station, Pulbazar police station and Jorebungalow police station. This exercise will continue. As and when more companies are deployed, they will patrol remote areas under Lhodhama and other police stations” stated Ujjwal Sarkar, DSP, Darjeeling town.

Meanwhile SIR woes continue to haunt those whose names have been deleted or appear in the adjudicated list. “We have been living here for years and have voted regularly. My name along with my husband’s have been deleted. We went for the hearing twice and submitted all the required documents. My son’s name however appears in the list,” said Vishnu Pradhan of Tindharia. Names of many people in Tindharia, like her, were deleted despite having lived there for generations and having their names in the 2002 list.

In the Darjeeling district, the number of voters has decreased by 144648 compared to the 2025 rolls. In Kalimpong district the decrease is 18931. The number of adjudication cases is 24658 in Darjeeling Assembly Constituency, 14534 in Kurseong and 6625 in Kalimpong.

“We must remain united, rising above politics. All political parties should come together and stand by our community. We will extend all necessary legal support to the people” added Anit Thapa, President, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha.