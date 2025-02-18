State zoos ban chicken from animal diets amid bird flu outbreak

Kolkata: In the wake of the bird flu outbreak among animals in some zoos, particularly in the Central part of the country, the West Bengal Zoo Authority(WBZA) as a preventive measure has prohibited chicken from the diet of the inmates in the state zoos. There are 11 zoos in the state, including mini zoos.

“We have followed the guidelines of the Central Zoo Authority and have withdrawn chicken from the diet of the animals in the state zoos as a preventive measure,” said Saurabh Choudhury, Member Secretary of WBZA.

According to sources, chicken is being supplemented with pig, goat and lamb meat.

In January, there was confirmation of Avian Influenza (H5N1) in Leopards and Tigers in Gorewada Project, Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Following this, the CZA advised all zoos to remain alert for any symptoms among captive animals housed in zoos and incidence, if any, in nearby areas. “Preparedness with specific reference to ‘Bio-security’ needs concerning Avian Influenza may also be assessed and strengthened in the respective zoo(s),” the directive from CZA stated.

There is no poultry of its own in any of the zoos and chicken is procured from the market, hence the zoo authorities are in no mood to take any risk in its efforts to ensure the best of health for the zoo inmates.

Tigers, lion, leopard, jungle cat, jackal, jaguar, hyena among others are offered meat in their daily diet. Predominantly buffalo and chicken meat are provided. Some of the birds are also given meat. Chicken has been prohibited from their diet.

The chances of bird flu spread are from birds. Hence, a temporary stop of bird exchange of any sort has been initiated and the zoo keepers are keeping a special vigil on the birds.