State yoga council cancels licence of 24 yoga practitioners

Kolkata: The State Yoga Council has cancelled the registrations of 24 yoga practitioners after investigations suggested that irregularities occurred in the certification process.

It was alleged that these practitioners had received fake certificates without meeting eligibility criteria as mandated by the council. Governor had prompted Swasthya Bhavan to launch a detailed investigation after the former had received a complaint. On August 27, Swasthya Bhavan requested a report from the state yoga council.

The yoga council after carrying out a probe submitted a report to the state Health department. The yoga council also directed the 24 yoga practitioners to return their fraudulent certificates within seven days. Swasthya Bhavan’s report highlights substantial evidence of malpractice and procedural violations, prompting further investigations.

The findings have raised serious questions on the procedure of certification process of these yoga practitioners. Council president Tushar Shil admitted to the corruption. Shil has blamed the former Registrar for the incident. Sil also said that these 24 yoga practitioners have been asked to return their certificates and the matter was informed to the state Health department as well.