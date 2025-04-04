State Women’s Commission surveys four affected villages in Mothabari

Malda: “We want peace!” – This was the heartfelt plea of the women of Mothabari to the chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, Leena Gangopadhyay. Though the presence of police has provided temporary reassurance, fear still lingers among the villagers. “The police will leave one day, then what will happen?” This anxiety is troubling the residents of Mothabari.

Vegetable vendor Shankari Mondal, a resident of the area for 43 years, recounted the horrifying events of that fateful day. “Never in my life have I witnessed such violence,” she said, with tears in her eyes. With folded hands, she urged the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Six days after the violent clashes, a three-member team from the State Women’s Commission, led by Chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay, visited Mothabari. The team surveyed four affected villages and spoke to women from both sides of the conflict. They also inquired about the role of the police in handling the situation. Women from both groups expressed their satisfaction with police efforts but raised concerns about alleged police brutality against their male family members. Many men were reportedly beaten and taken into custody without cause, as per the women’s complaints.

Basanti Roy, another local woman, expressed her distress, saying: “Nothing like this has ever happened in our area before. We want peace. The police presence has eased our fears for now, but we are worried about what will happen when they leave.”

Mothabari was gripped by violent clashes between two groups, leading to incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism. It took days for the police to restore order and security forces are still stationed in the villages, conducting regular patrols to prevent further unrest. After visiting various villages, Leena Gangopadhyay observed: “The situation had returned to normal. However, the violence was sparked by rumours and provocative actions. Efforts are being made to restore harmony and I urge the police to maintain surveillance to prevent further disturbances. The Commission will prepare a report on the situation and submit it to the Chief Minister for necessary action.”

In another development, Central Women’s Commission member Archana Majumdar, in a visit to Malda on Friday, also expressed concern over the ongoing situation in Bengal. She revealed that in just five months of her tenure, she received multiple reports from the state. Before visiting Mothabari, she informed the media at Malda Circuit House about seven individual complaints and a mass petition signed by many women.