State women commission launches border outreach program for the safety & welfare of women

Siliguri: With the aim of ensuring the safety and welfare of women living in sensitive border areas, the West Bengal Commission for Women has started conducting direct visits to the India-Bangladesh border regions. The campaign began on Thursday from Fulbari in Siliguri, as announced by Leena Gangopadhyay, the Chairperson of the Commission, during a media briefing at the State Guest House in Siliguri on Thursday afternoon.

Gangopadhyay emphasised that the objective of the initiative is to assess the current status of women in the border regions, understand the challenges they face and raise awareness about their rights and safety. “To ensure the safety of women across the state, we began by visiting the border areas of Bengal, especially those adjacent to Bangladesh. We will speak to local women, identify whether they are facing any atrocities — be it domestic abuse, trafficking, or other crimes — and launch awareness campaigns accordingly,” she added. The Commission aims to investigate whether the incidence of human trafficking involving women is increasing in the region and whether anti-social or criminal activities are targeting women.

Gangopadhyay pointed out a trend that has recently emerged in trafficking patterns. “Earlier, young girls were trafficked. Now, we’re seeing girls willingly crossing state lines, lured by promises of work, only to fall into dangerous situations,” she said. She called for coordinated efforts from the police, Anganwadi workers and other functionaries to curb this evolving threat. After the complete visit, a report will be prepared based on which steps will be taken in the future. The Chairperson also stated that they will also meet the two Afghan women at Siliguri Correctional Home who were recently arrested in Siliguri for illegally staying here.