‘State will not take away land of tea garden workers’

Darjeeling: S Ponnambalam, District Magistrate (DM), Darjeeling on Friday clarified that the Government does not have any plans to resume (take back) excess land above 5 decimal, at present in the possession of tea garden workers being used for various purposes such as farming.



Such fears have been expressed by workers following the announcement by the state government of distributing homestead Pattas (land documents) of 5 decimals to landless workers of tea gardens in North Bengal.

The department of Land and Land Reforms, Government of West Bengal in an order, dated 01-08-2023, to the District Magistrates of six districts of North Bengal sent a proposal for granting homestead patta (land right document) on surplus/ unutilised resumed land of tea garden to the eligibility beneficiaries through a scheme. Homestead pattas will be granted to the eligible families upto the extent of 5 decimals of land. For the selection of beneficiaries, priority will be given to families headed by female members.

Immediately there were questions raised as to what would be the fate of excess land in possession of the workers above 5 decimals at present. Many have been growing vegetables, ginger, and cardamom in such land for generations. Hill Opposition parties claimed that it was a ploy by the state to label the patta receivers as refugees.

“This scheme is for the workers of tea gardens of North Bengal. This is a homestead patta of 5 decimals. If any person working in tea gardens doesn’t have land they will be provided 5 decimal of land. If any person has land more than 5 decimals, it will not be taken back by the government. That land will continue to be in the possession of the worker,” stated the DM and Principal Secretary of GTA.

He stated that Anit Thapa, the GTA Chief has already written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding this issue of land being used for agricultural purposes by the workers. “The day the government issues a notification for agricultural patta, the matter will be taken up,” stated the DM.

“This is a benefit handed down by the government. We can’t force any individual to accept it. Whoever wants to take the benefit will be provided with all assistance by us as per the notification,” added Ponnambalam.