State will give Rs 2L to families of deceased migrant workers

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that several migrant labourers from Bengal who went to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for work were killed and later their bodies were sent to the state.



“Bodies are being sent to Bengal after killing them in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh,” Banerjee made the allegation after the administrative meeting

in Birbhum.

Expressing concern, Banerjee further stated: “Body of a worker could not be brought to Malda as it was decapitated. Our government will give Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased migrant workers.

Money is not a big deal, money can’t bring everything. But being there for the families is what’s important,” the Chief Minister added.

“We will provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of 29 people who died due to non-availability of treatment,” she added.

Banerjee also urged the people to go to hospitals without any delay if incidents of snake bite happens. She assured that all hospitals have antivenom and the patients can be cured.

