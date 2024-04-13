State will give Rs 1.2L each to tornado-hit people in 48 hrs to build houses: Abhishek

Jalpaiguri: The state administration will provide about Rs 1.2 lakh each to storm-hit victims in the next 48 hours, assured Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his programme in Jalpaiguri.

“Whether you vote for TMC or not, our party will always be with you in your sorrow. We pledge to give you service,” stated Banerjee while attending a meeting at Maynaguri Bara Bhandani Fairground with the tornado-affected families on Friday. Banerjee arrived at the venue at 6:30 pm after concluding an election public meeting in support of TMC’s Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha constituency candidate, Nirmal Chandra Roy, at Jhumur Ground in Dhupguri.The 10-member delegation that had previously visited the ECI office in Delhi to advocate for those affected by the storm was already present on the stage. Abhishek Banerjee then addressed the gathering. “You can vote for anyone you wish but when you vote keep your rights as your priority. Consider the ones who fought for your right. The TMC team had gone to the ECI to fight for your rights, requesting for permission to build the houses destroyed by the tornado. They were dragged, packed into a police van and taken around Delhi. For 24 hours with placards in their hands they sat in the police station in protest,” narrated Banerjee.

“On the other hand, the ECI has allowed an allowance of Rs 150000 each to about 2000 communities in Assam for Bihu.

Why this disparity?” questioned Banerjee.

He then broke the news that Mamata Banerjee had announced that the state government would fund the houses for the 500-odd families whose houses had been destroyed. They will be given Rs 1,20,000 in two instalments. “For the houses partially damaged the TMC family will extend as much support as they can,” assured Banerjee. Members of 856 tornado-affected families from the Barnish Gram Panchayat area attended

the meeting. He also spoke to Lakshmi Roy, the wife of the deceased Samar Roy from Purba Shishubari area of Barnish Gram Panchayat and with the three sons of the deceased Jogen Roy from Dakshin Putimari. He interacted with several affected individuals for about 30 minutes.