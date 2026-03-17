State waives fitness test fees for state buses

Kolkata: The State Transport Department has exempted State Transport Undertakings (STUs) from paying fees for conducting vehicle fitness tests required for the grant or renewal of Certificate of Fitness for stage carriage buses owned by them.

The order, issued by Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan on March 13, states that the exemption applies to fees stipulated under Rule 81 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for conducting tests of such vehicles.

According to the order, the decision was taken following representations from STUs seeking a waiver of the prescribed fees for conducting tests of their buses due to prevailing financial constraints.

Under Section 211 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the state government may exempt any class of persons from payment of such fees, either in part or in full, if it considers it necessary in the public interest.

The finance department of the state government has concurred with the proposal, the order said. The exemption will apply to stage carriage buses owned by STUs operating in West Bengal and will come into effect immediately.