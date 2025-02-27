State urges farmers to cultivate alt variety of tomato

Kolkata: The Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department is trying to convince farmers to cultivate an alternative variety of tomato for which they can get good value in the market.

Farmers presently are being compelled to sell tomatoes at a low price of Rs 1 to Rs 2 per kg in the wholesale market owing to lack of infrastructure for preservation. They are facing huge losses. “The farmers, particularly from Cooch Behar and South 24-Parganas, are getting extremely low prices for tomatoes. The variety cultivated presently is not fit for processing as its pulp content is low. The director of FPI, Kasturi Sengupta along with department officials, will hold a session with farmers and entrepreneurs at Haldibari, Cooch Behar to convince them to cultivate an alternative variety. Entrepreneurs will be roped in for purchasing their produce for processed products,” said a FPI&H department official.

The state government held a B2B meeting on the subject at the recently concluded three day ‘Horti Food Fest 2025’ at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

An official admitted that it’s a challenge to convince the farmer. Hence, the department plans to first roll out a pilot project in selective blocks.

In South 24-Parganas blocks such as Diamond Harbour I and II, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mathurpur I, Mograhat I and II sees widespread cultivation of tomato every year. Haldibari and its adjacent areas in Cooch Behar see huge production.

Tomato seedlings are planted in November-end after harvesting of paddy. It takes around 18 months for production which then continues for around three months. A variety of chemical fertilizers are used for tomato cultivation while pesticides are also used. Hence, the cultivation cost is quite high. “The weather conditions have been congenial for the growth of tomatoes. The production has been higher than demand. Hence, the price in the wholesale market has dipped drastically,” said a Horticulture department official.