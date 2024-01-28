State urged to set up vehicle repair & spare parts hub

Raiganj: Motor vehicle spare parts and repair owners of Raiganj have decided to write to the state urging for the setting up of an automobile hub along National Highway 34 Bypass Road in Raiganj.



The National Highway Authority of India is constructing a four-lane road in Raiganj bypassing Raiganj town in order to ensure less noise pollution that affects the Kulik Bird Sanctuary. The 7 km bypass road is being constructed from Rupahar to Barduari in Raiganj and is near completion. With the opening of the bypass road, the business of motor vehicles, spare parts and repair owners located at Siliguri More in Raiganj will be adversely affected. Pintu Mandal, a Motor Vehicle spare parts and repair owner said: “Around 500 spare parts shops and repair workshops had been set up years ago along NH-34 from Kasba More to Siliguri More — a means of livelihood for more than 5000 persons. After the opening of the new bypass road, there will hardly be any vehicles on this stretch. Our livelihoods will be affected. How will we support our families? We are spending sleepless nights.”

Indrajit Roy, the Secretary of ‘Raiganj Motor Parts O Garage Babsai Samiti’ said: “We have no financial capacity to purchase land for our business in the new location along the Bypass road. So we will write to the state government to create an automobile hub along the bypass road so that we can relocate. This is the only way to save our families.”