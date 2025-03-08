State ups ante on food safety measures with stricter vigilance

Kolkata: The state government is intensifying its vigilance to prevent food and water adulteration while also promoting awareness of healthy eating habits.

The state plans to establish food inspection laboratories in each district while ensuring greater use of mobile food inspection units.

Chief secretary Manoj Pant chaired a meeting of the state-level Advisory Committee on Food Safety where it was deliberated that Bengal is presently in 5th place when it comes to food quality across the country.

A road map for elevating the state further in this area with further infrastructural interventions was finalized in the meeting on Friday.

It is learnt that the chief secretary has directed for increase in surveillance and zero tolerance for eateries serving adulterated food.

The infrastructure of the mobile laboratories will be further upgraded and their activities should be increased further.

There are 30 mobile laboratories under the state Health department at present.

The laboratories of state Animal Resources Development and Public Health Engineering would be utilised to conduct more tests of food and water.

Maintaining cleanliness and hygiene should be mandatory for the eateries. Awareness about food safety should be spread among those dealing with online food delivery or cloud kitchens.

Representatives from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) were also present in the meeting.

The state government has made granting of licenses and other necessary documents associated with food in online mode as part of Ease of Doing Business.

The process of further fast-tracking this was also discussed in the meeting.