State undertakes tourism projects in Hooghly district

Kolkata: The Tourism department has undertaken a slew of projects for Hooghly district which includes revival of the French Registry Building in Chandannagar popularly known as ‘Chander Bari’ (House of the Moon).

“We are converting Chander Bari into a boutique hotel and have collaborated with the French Consulate for this purpose. The work is ongoing in full swing,” state Tourism minister Indranil Sen said.

In July 2021, the department had signed an MoU with the French Consulate for rejuvenation of the first French courthouse in India built in 1875 which was in a dilapidated state. Tourism department sources said funds are pegged at Rs 3 crore. It is being provided by the state government while France is bringing technical expertise.

The detailed project report was drawn up by Aishwarya Tipnis, a conservation architect engaged by the French government. There will be a cultural centre along with a library along with the boutique hotel. Chandernagore was one of a number of competing European enclaves in this area.

It was founded in 1673 and gradually expanded to become a great commercial structure. It was handed back to India after a referendum in 1950. Meanwhile, novelist Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s birthplace and house at Debanandapur in Chinsurah is being renovated.

The place has a heritage status and boasts of a library and museum with many researchers working on it.

A cultural stage is being developed at Jangipara in Hooghly to pay tributes to novelist Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Chattopadhyay’s ancestors were from Deshmukho village in Hooghly and he had studied in Hooghly Collegiate School.

A terracotta temple is also being developed at Goghat.