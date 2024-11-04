State UDMA Min urges Centre to dredge Ganga to curb erosion

Kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UDMA) minister Firhad Hakim on Monday advocated for a proactive role on the part of the Centre for dredging of the river Ganga for curbing erosion.

“People of various parts of Bengal and other neighbouring states too are dependent on the water of Ganga. The river water is purified and channelised to households for drinking. We need mass awareness among the people so that they do not dump garbage indiscriminately in the river and make it polluted,” Hakim said during ‘Ganga Utsav’, aimed at various awareness activities to prevent pollution of the river.

He maintained that the state is trying its best and are constructing sewage treatment plants at various places but called for financial assistance from the Centre in this regard. “We are privileged to have Ganga which ensures there is no scarcity of water. We have seen how places without rivers are reeling under acute water crisis. However, we are still not concerned about saving Ganga although we worship the river,” he added.

Referring to the erosion of the river in and around Nimtala Ghat, Hakim said that he urged the Kolkata Port authorities to carry out dredging to prevent erosion.

Hakim, who is also KMC Mayor, said: “We had to install nets at various places in Adi Ganga to prevent the flow of garbage. We have spent Rs 25 crore already for Adi Ganga dredging but construction materials are still being dumped there.” The civic body had earlier organised an awareness walk on Adi Ganga banks.

The minister said awareness activities will be done on a regular basis to save Ganga. “We will make small videos and share them in social media for awareness among people,” Hakim said.