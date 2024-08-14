‘State trying its best to include Kurmi Community in ST list’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday informed the Kurmi Community that the state government is trying its best for their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list but the matter has been held over because

of the Centre.

The Kurmi Community has given the call for an indefinite road and Rail block in the Junglemahal from September 20 in demand of ST status and in this backdrop, they met Banerjee at Nabanna with their demands. Chief Secretary B P Gopalika was also present in the meeting in which a 21-member delegation representing the Kurmi Community was present.

According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee had told them that the state had furnished all requisite documents and information on their part but the final call rests upon the Central government.

Banerjee had met representatives from the Kurmi community on earlier occasions too. The Kurmi Community has been demanding their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list, the acknowledgement of the Sarna religion and inclusion of Kurmali language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.