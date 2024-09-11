State truckers to strike for three days, citing seven demands

KOLKATA: Truckers in West Bengal have announced a three-day strike, beginning on Wednesday, September 11, and continuing till Friday. The strike, dubbed the ‘West Bengal Truckers Chakka Jam,’ was called by the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators’ Association, who cited



seven demands.

The primary demand of the association is a crackdown on overloading. According to the association, despite repeated pleas, a significant number of truckers and officials continue to engage in this practice, which not only leads to unfair transportation fees for law-abiding truck owners but also damages roads and vehicles, increasing the risk of accidents. Members of the association claim that overloading has forced an estimated 3 lakh of the state’s 7 lakh trucks out of business due to reduced cargo volumes.

Other key demands include protesting harassment by police and civic authorities, halting unfair penalties through online cases, reducing roadside harassment by Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) personnel, extending the operational tenure of goods-carrying vehicles from 15 to 20 years, stopping harassment by BLRO and identifying illegal sand

mining operations.

The association also alleges that unauthorised weighbridge charges are being taken at several places, including Khoyrakuri in Birbhum, Baropota Kachiabari and Shreerampur in Cooch Behar. They claimed that Rs 236 is being charged per goods-carrying vehicle, even for under loaded vehicles.

The strike is expected to disrupt the supply chain of essential commodities, particularly with the upcoming Durga Puja festival. The disruption could impact the supply of food grains, fruits, construction materials and many

other goods.