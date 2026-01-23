State Transport Secy receives SIR summon

Kolkata: State Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan has received summons for hearing from the Election Commission in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.



He has been summoned to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Government College on January 25th between 3 to 5 pm with specific documents.

Mohan is a voter in the Rajarhat -Newtown assembly constituency.

According to the notice sent by the Commission, there is a mismatch between his father’s name in 2002 and the name currently in the electoral roll.