State Transport dept cracks down on unlicensed e-rickshaw factories

Jalpaiguri: The state Transport department has directed to file an FIR against all e-rickshaw factories that do not have authorised licenses and are not recognised by I-cards. The department has explicitly stated that these factories are manufacturing e-rickshaws using welded iron and steel. Under no circumstances should these unauthorised factories be allowed to operate. Instructions have been sent to all districts to take action in this regard.



To enhance passenger safety and reduce road accidents, the department has taken several steps, including regulating e-rickshaws. State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty said: “There are more than 10 lakh e-rickshaws running across the state. That is why all municipalities and district administrations have been instructed to ensure that e-rickshaws operate in a disciplined manner, taking legal action against unrecognised e-rickshaw factories. The department is working with special attention to road safety and reducing road accidents. All black spots in the state have been identified and action has been taken. Along with this, the health and eye tests of the drivers are being conducted. Awareness camps are being conducted in schools and colleges to prevent road accidents.”

The minister further mentioned: “A thought is being considered to bring an electronic surveillance control system. This system is in Kolkata, contributing to the city’s top rank in the country for fewer road accidents and effective traffic control. The system includes speed limit devices as well as cameras. Vehicle owners receive an automatic e-challan if they violate traffic rules. Efforts are underway to implement this system in other cities apart from Siliguri. However, due to its cost, discussions are ongoing.”

E-rickshaw or toto was launched in the state with the idea of last mile connectivity. Over time, these e-rickshaws roam free from urban areas to remote areas in every district of the state. Many people are making a living by driving these e-rickshaws. However, it turns out that some unscrupulous traders outside the state Transport department’s register have set up factories at the local level, churning out fake e-rickshaws and plying them on the roads. Action is being taken by identifying all these illegal factories.