State transport department scouring for alternatives to Esplanade bus terminus

Kolkata: The state Transport department has started identifying places that can serve as an alternative to the Esplanade bus terminus.



Five such sites have already been inspected. As per estimates, some 550 odd buses can be parked at these sites. The state government has informed the Calcutta High Court of this development and claimed that there is an encroachment issue at these sites which needs to be dealt with for utilising these places fully. In the present circumstances, around 400 buses can be accommodated.

As informed before the court, the state transport department has already held a number of meetings on this issue with all stakeholders. On the basis of these discussions, the five sites were physically visited on more than one occasion in the last two months. It was found that over 100 buses can be parked at Santragachi. There is a place measuring 5259 square km just beside the office of Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) where 60 buses can be stationed.

Similarly, at Foreshore Road, and at two places on Duke Road in Howrah, 390 buses, respectively, can be parked. However, encroachment is a major impediment on the Duke Road site. If this site is excluded, 400 buses can be accommodated.

The Calcutta High Court has directed the state government to shift the bus stand from Esplanade due to environmental reasons which include pollution of Maidan and Victoria Memorial, and also to prevent congestion in the heart of the city.