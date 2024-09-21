State Transport department focuses on quick resolution of public complaints

KOLKATA: The state Transport department has designated specific officers from various segments to expedite the resolution of complaints or requests received through ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri.’



State Transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty recently met with department officials from various sectors and instructed them to provide the highest quality services to the public in the transport sector.

“The Transport department’s performance in dealing with complaints at ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri’ is impressive. But there is always scope for improvement and in this backdrop, the minister has designated different officers for dealing with complaints in various sectors,” a senior official of the department said. Various types of complaints and requisitions come from people and the officials try their best to address such complaints at the earliest. However, some issues require more time to resolve, while others cannot be adequately addressed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in June 2023, had launched a new initiative, ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri,’ with the aim of reaching out to the farthest citizen in the state and redress their grievances regarding public service delivery. “The minister has also issued directions that RTO offices should ensure that people coming for services are not denied, “ the official added.

The engineers of the department working in various sectors including waterways have been instructed to fast track the ongoing projects .