State took prompt action against culprit: TMC on party worker’s arrest

Raiganj: Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP have locked horns over the Chopra incident where a woman was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool worker Tajmul Islam alias JCB who was later arrested by the police and has been remanded to five days police custody after he was produced at the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court on Monday. Amaresh Singh, Inspector in-charge of Chopra Police Station was show-caused in connection with the case.



Police have also provided protection to the victims. Jobby Thomas, Superintendent of Islampur Police District said: “As soon as we found the viral video, immediately we started a suo-moto case and Tajmul was arrested. IC Chopra has been show-caused.”

Shantanu Sen, spokesperson of TMC state committee said: “The Chopra incident was condemned by the state government and the TMC. Police had immediately started a suo-moto case.

The accused has been arrested. If other persons have involvement, they too will not be spared. The victims have been provided security. Such prompt action was possible only because of the TMC-led state government.

Previously, there were numerous heinous crimes during the 34 years of Left Front rule in Bengal but police hardly took any action. In the BJP-run states, such crimes are committed regularly. Police there do not take any action.”

BJP women MLAs in Bengal on Monday staged a protest on the Assembly premises over the Chopra incident, party’s chief whip Sankar Ghosh told the media. The BJP has alleged that the accused was close to Chopra MLA Hamidul Islam.

A married woman and a married youth of Dighalgaon village in Lakkhipur Gram Panchayat were allegedly engaged in an external affair. Locals previously had warned them to stay away from each other.

When they refused, Tajmul, along with some villagers allegedly had called them to a meeting. Tajmul then beat up the woman and the youth mercilessly. When this incident became viral in social Media, police started a suo-moto case and arrested Tajmul on Sunday evening.