‘State to witness prolonged rainfall due to delay in withdrawal of monsoon’

Kolkata: There may be a delay in the retreat of the monsoon from Bengal possibly extending the rainy spell this year.



The process of retreat if the southwest monsoon has already started in the western parts of the country. In the case of Bengal, the process may be delayed.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has not, however, made any prediction whether there will be rain in the state during Puja days.

Under normal circumstances, rain withdraws from Kolkata between October 8 and 12. This year, the withdrawal will be a little late. A low pressure has formed over Bay of Bengal but it will have no major impact. Several south Bengal districts have been receiving moderate rainfall in the past couple of days due to low-pressure-induced depression.

South West monsoon starts retreating from northwest India after September 17 and it will withdraw entirely by October 15. Withdrawal of the monsoon from north-west India marks the beginning of its retreat from the Indian subcontinent.

In the case of Bengal, it may witness prolonged rainfall due to a delay in the withdrawal of monsoon from this part. Any delay in the monsoon’s retreat means a longer rainy season.

The weather experts have said that the city sky will be clear once the monsoon will withdraw and this will announce the advent of Puja. It cannot be predicted if the city will receive rainfall during puja days. The MeT office already predicted that Cyclone “Tej” may hit Bengal in October before Durga puja bringing heavy rainfall. According to the preliminary reports, the cyclone “Tej” may landfall in Bengal or Andhra Pradesh in the first week of October. A low pressure may enter the Bay-of-Bengal region from Thailand during September end of October beginning. It may gain further strength and turn into a cyclone. It may enter the mainland anytime between October 4-10. Some however believe that it may not have any major impact on Durga puja as it will start from October 20.

It may be mentioned that August 2023 marked the driest month since 1901 and the hottest ever recorded in India, attributed to the strengthening of El Nino conditions. El Nino conditions are associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India.