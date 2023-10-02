State to use drones to monitor emissions by industries and housing complexes

Kolkata: To intensify its surveillance towards ensuring that the industries and the housing complexes, particularly in the ‘non-attainment cities’, do not flout green norms, West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) will be soon using 10 drones for monitoring emissions.



Kalyan Rudra, chairman of WBPCB, said that the pilot project using drones will cover areas under Howrah Police Commissionerate, Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Chandannagore Police Commissionerate, Haldia, Asansol–Durgapur, Hooghly (rural) and Kolkata. It will be done in collaboration with the police. The drones are fitted with high resolution night vision cameras and air quality sensors that can detect the pollution level with irrefutable evidence for further action. Three drones will be used for Asansol-Durgapur, two for Howrah, one each for Chandanagore, Hooghly (rural), Haldia, Barrackpore and Kolkata.

A WBPCB senior official said that the drones, procured on rent, have already been handed over to the respective administrations and that presently training is being imparted on their uses. The suppliers of the drones are providing the training.

“It is mandatory for the industries provided consent by the state PCB to reserve one third of their premises for green area. In case of housing projects, 20 per cent space is compulsory for green cover. We have come across instances of violations which compelled us to intensify surveillance,” the official said.

The sensor of the drones is prone to damage during monsoon and hence restricted use is necessary. For its use in Kolkata, cartographic output infrastructure needs to be developed which would take some more time. However, in the case of others, the surveillance is expected to start soon.

The industrial discharge in Ganga can also be monitored by these drones. In the recent past, WBPCB received complaints from the public that some of the industries habitually remove their Air Pollution Control Device (APCD) during night hours and release the pollutants in the atmosphere. The drones will identify such errant industrial units with the pollution data available on a real time basis with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of WBPCB at its headquarter at Paribesh Bhawan in Kolkata.

“Steps will be taken against these flouting industries as per law. There have been instances of industries being slapped with closure notices for flouting pollution norms,” said a senior WBPCB official.