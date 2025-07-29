State to train 5K SC, ST & OBC students for entrance exams

Kolkata: The Bengal government is set to roll out a large-scale residential coaching programme for 5,000 students from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) under its flagship ‘Yogyasree’ scheme.

The initiative, titled “Preparation of SC, ST and OBC Candidates for Competitive Examination through Residential Training Programme,” aims to support aspirants preparing for entrance tests such as JEE, WBJEE, and NEET.

The programme is being launched by the Government of West Bengal through the Backward Classes Welfare department and will be implemented by the West Bengal Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Development and Finance Corporation.

Department sources said the initiative will be conducted through 100 training centres across the state. Each institute will train a batch of 30 students per training cycle.

The programme will be fully residential, with the government providing accommodation, food, study materials, stationery and hygiene kits free-of-cost to all selected participants.

The minimum duration of each training programme will be 60 days, with the possibility of extension depending on the requirements of the exam. Coaching institutes are expected to provide round-the-clock access to study halls, qualified faculty and ongoing academic support throughout the training period.

Sources confirmed that to implement the scheme, the state has issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting applications from coaching institutes with experience in residential training. Eligible institutions must have the necessary infrastructure, including secure hostels, classrooms, hygienic kitchens and teaching facilities.

The selection of trainees will be conducted by the respective district authorities and training institutes will not be permitted to admit students directly.

A panel of empanelled training providers will be formed following technical and financial evaluation.

The performance of each empanelled institute will be reviewed after the completion of the training cycle, an official explained.

Through this initiative, the state aims to improve access to higher education for underprivileged students and support them in securing admission to professional courses, it was added.