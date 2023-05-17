State to take up round-the-yr vigil to prevent vector-borne diseases

KOLKATA: State Health department has decided to take up round-the-year surveillance to prevent vector-borne diseases as some health experts apprehend that there may be a dengue surge later this year. House-to-house surveys will be carried out between May and November to check the spread of dengue and malaria.



State government has already allocated an additional fund of around Rs 8.5 crore for better implementation of the anti-vector borne diseases programme.

North 24-Parganas will get the highest amount of funds at Rs 62 lakh for the programme. According to sources in the Health department a detailed action plan has been charted which will be implemented under the jurisdiction of all the civic bodies.

A rapid action team will be constituted in all the municipality areas.

There will be a vector control supervisor, who will monitor the drive. A roadmap is underway, which will involve multiple government departments and thereby take a holistic approach to better dengue management.

Departments like Urban Development department, Panchayat department, and Health department will work in coordination.

Health department may induct more vector control workers across the state for the smooth implementation of the vector control measures.

According to reports, cities, and rural regions would be divided into two categories: major dengue-prone areas and minor dengue-prone areas.

Dengue cases were on the rise last year. However, when COVID infection reached its apex, the dengue cases were comparably low.

Experts are concerned that there may be an increase in dengue cases this year as well.

According to sources in the Health department, there will be a multi-pronged approach to tackle dengue, which includes procurement and supply of larvicide to various civic bodies and Panchayats, supply of guppy fish, and destroying mosquito breeding grounds.

An emphasis has been laid on house-to-house surveys. A mobile App will be developed to monitor the vector control activities by various municipalities.

The mobile App will help the department to distribute larvicides and other necessary items to various civic bodies or Panchayats from time to time.

The civic bodies can put a request for more requirements on the mobile App.