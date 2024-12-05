State to take tech route to curb fund misuse in ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme

Kolkata: The state Health department is set to use artificial intelligence (AI) to check the misappropriation of funds by private hospitals in connection with the state’s flagship ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme.

One of the main purposes behind using AI is to check the pilferage of state government’s funds meant for the people.

The state Health department has also framed new rules under which the private hospitals and nursing homes will have to send the photos and videos of Swasthya Sathi patients during their admission and clinical tests before and after operations to the Swasthya Bhavan through specific apps at the time of the release of the patients from the hospitals.

AI will be utilised to verify if the photos sent by the hospitals are genuine.

If the photos of the patients are not properly shared, the state would not pay the amount. Strict action will be taken against the private hospitals if found guilty, sources said.

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking in the Assembly recently said that her government has initiated an inquiry into a surge in expenses under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme reported across the state during protests against the rape-murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“At that time (during the RG Kar protests), there was a surge in the expenditure under the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme. We are conducting an enquiry. The culprits will be punished,” Banerjee said.

Making the state government’s stand clear, Banerjee said the state has received specific evidence which showed that the ‘Swasthya Sathi’ scheme was misused.