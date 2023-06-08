‘State to take steps to offer additional items via PDS’

malda: The state government will take initiatives to provide additional commodities to the common people through the public distribution system. Rathin Ghosh, state minister for food, made this announcement while talking to media persons in Malda.



A review meeting with officials of 4 districts namely Birbhum, Murshidabad, South Dinajpur and Malda was held on Thursday at the Malda Collectorate. The minister stated that the Central government has not been able to raise any questions regarding irregularities in the ration system till date in Bengal.

In the meeting the minister also wanted to know about the PDS of different districts, Duare Ration and other programmes of the concerned department. He also expressed satisfaction that the process of distribution of food items through PDS is going on smoothly in the four districts.

Minister Ghosh said: “A meeting was held in the presence of officials of the State Food Safety Department. Opinions were exchanged on some important issues. Performance of the four districts is very good. We have seen all the reports.”

In the near future, new initiatives are being taken to provide the people with some additional commodities through this PDS. “The district level committee headed by the district magistrates will finalize the articles to be made available in the ration shops,” added the minister.

However, in reaction to the opposition parties claims, minister Ghosh said that no matter how many complaints the opposition raised over the PDS in the state, there was no irregularity as per the report of the Central government. “The leader of opposition might have said something for the sake of opposing but the Union Ministry has not found anything wrong in the PDS in Bengal” added the minister. Such review meetings will be held in every district in the state.