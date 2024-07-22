State to take legal action for hoarding potatoes in stores

Kolkata: The Agricultural Marketing department will take legal action against a section of store owners stocking potatoes after conducting a store enquiry.



The decision was taken at a high-level meeting at the assembly chamber of state Agricultural Marketing minister Becharam Manna on Monday in which senior department officials were present.

“Potato is under the essential commodity category and its price in the market is on the higher side because of a section of unscrupulous traders and store owners who have stocked potatoes in their stores. We will soon conduct a store enquiry and take action. The state government is determined to stop hoarding of potatoes and will not hesitate to take legal steps against such attempts,” Manna said.

It was decided that more Sufal Bangla stores will come up in the urban areas. For rural areas, the Self-Help-Group (SHG) will be involved in the sale of potatoes after directly purchasing from the farmers. About 186 such stalls run by SHGs are functioning in the districts while the number of Sufal Bangla outlets in Kolkata and its adjoining areas went up to 493. “We will open up more such Sufal Bangla stalls in Kolkata when needed,” added the minister, Agriculture Marketing department sources said the farmers’ price is Rs 1040 for 50 kg bag. The wholesale market price is Rs 1350 for 50 kg. However, in the retail market it is Rs 1700-1750. A section of businessmen and store owners increased the price by Rs 200 for 50 kg packets which resulted in the high price. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a recent meeting of the task force and issued strict instructions against export of potatoes till the price stabilises.

“The state government stepped up vigil at the border and stopped export of potatoes. This affected the interest of a section of unscrupulous businessmen. In this backdrop, the West Bengal Pragatishil Alu Byabsayee Samiti (WBPABS) called a strike without informing the state government. A large section of businessmen have not joined the strike,” the minister said.

Bibhas Dey, adviser of the state committee of WBPABS said: “The police have been stopping potato laden trucks at state borders which is causing harassment to us. It is also damaging potatoes. We are open for talks with the state government on this issue.”

The price of vegetables dropped by 30 to 40 per cent after directions given by CM to curb prices. However, potato prices in the retail market hovered between Rs 33-35.