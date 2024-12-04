State to table 3 new university Bills in ongoing Winter Session

Kolkata: The state government is all set to table three new university Bills in the ongoing session of the state Assembly while a private college in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhawanipur Assembly Constituency is being accorded university status.

Sources said the state government is giving university status to The Bhawanipur Education Society College situated in Ward 70 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

The college is graded A by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The Bill titled

“The Bhawanipur Global University Bill, 2024” will be introduced for consideration and passing on December 11 the scheduled last day for the ongoing Winter Session of the Assembly.

The decision was taken in the Business Advisory (BA) committee meeting held in the chamber of Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday.

The two other university Bills which will be tabled are: ‘The Ramkrishna Paramhansa University Bill 2024’

and ‘The Rabindranath Tagore University Bill 2024’. Both will be tabled for consideration and passing on December 10.

Since no BJP representative attended the BA committee meeting, the information regarding the schedule of the session till Wednesday was given to them.