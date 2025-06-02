State to survey women-led MSMEs for training & support

Kolkata: To empower and promote women entrepreneurs under World Bank-funded ‘Raising and Accelerating MSME Productivity’ (RAMP) programme, the state government will survey about 5,000 women-run micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across all 23 districts, covering sectors such as textiles, jute and processed foods, to provide them with necessary training and assistance. Sources in the department of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises & Textiles (MSME&T) confirmed that a request for proposal (RFP) has been floated to promote women-led MSMEs under the RAMP programme.

The RFP is inviting government universities and institutions to implement interventions aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. The initiative targets Bengal’s significant female MSME sector, which accounts for 23.42 per cent of the state’s MSMEs. The objectives include conducting a diagnostic assessment of women-led MSMEs, encouraging formalisation through Central government’s Udyam portal registration, increasing awareness of central and state schemes, enhancing market access via e-commerce platforms, improving financial inclusion, assessing technology adoption and addressing knowledge gaps with actionable recommendations. An official explained that the scope of work comprises three key areas. First, profiling of women entrepreneurs, which involves surveying 5,000 MSMEs across all 23 districts, covering sectors like textiles, jute and processed foods, will be conducted. The survey will analyse value chains, financial access, market challenges and technology use. Subsequently, there needs to be an inception report, a pilot report (500 MSMEs), draft report and final report with a comprehensive database. In the second phase, awareness camps will be conducted.

About 50 district-level camps will be organised, each targeting at least 100 women, to educate them on government schemes, digital marketing and financial management. Training materials and progress reports are required deliverables. Finally, market access will be facilitated where about 100 MSMEs will be linked to e-commerce platforms like Biswa Bangla, Tantuja and Manjusha, providing training, mentorship, and product listing support, with a detailed report on outcomes. The project timeline spans Q2 2025-26 FY to Q1 2026-27 FY, with payments tied to deliverables. “This initiative promises to transform the women-led MSME ecosystem, fostering economic inclusivity and growth in Bengal,” said the official. In March 2025, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that according to the annual survey of unincorporated sector enterprises, conducted by the National Statistics Office of the Indian government, Bengal secured the top position, leading in women-led enterprises.