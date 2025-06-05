State to survey 61 acres of land to boost housing development

Kolkata: In a bid to prevent any encroachment and ensure better utilisation of government lands for housing purposes, the state government has decided to launch an extensive survey of approximately 61.087 acres across four districts in Bengal. Sources in the West Bengal Housing Board (WBHB) confirmed that such an initiative has been taken and quotations have been invited from agencies for a topographical and contour surveying of approximately 61.087 acres across South 24-Parganas, West Burdwan, Jalpaiguri and Hooghly.

An official, on conditions of anonymity, said that this state-driven effort aims to streamline land management and address encroachments, paving the way for sustainable urban development. The initiative targets eight Mouzas, with land parcels ranging from 3.677 acres in South 24-Parganas to 23.039 acres in the same district, alongside 21.361 acres in West Burdwan, 8.22 acres in Jalpaiguri and 4.79 acres in Hooghly. It was further learnt that the project involves advanced surveying using ‘Total Station’ and ‘Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS)’ to create precise drawings, contour maps and land schedules. The survey will involve identification of outfall points to support efficient drainage and infrastructure planning, ensuring optimal land use for housing. The official highlighted that a key focus is tackling encroachments to secure clear land titles. “The initiative requires detailed documentation of any structures, aligned with mouza maps through coordination with the Land & Land Reforms department,” it was highlighted. Sources said this step is critical for resolving disputes and enabling development, particularly in densely populated South 24-Parganas, though community resistance may pose challenges.

It was further pointed out that the three-month timeline for the survey reflects the state’s urgency to accelerate housing projects. “WBHB’s initiative underscores Bengal’s commitment to urban growth by transforming underutilised land into residential hubs. To ensure success, the state would prioritize early community engagement and streamlined coordination with local authorities to mitigate delays. This project marks a significant step toward addressing housing needs, reinforcing the government’s vision for sustainable development,” it was emphasised. Millennium Post had reported on March 16, 2025 that in a bid to determine how 34 vacant land parcels at New Town, Rajarhat can be utilised, the WBHB has decided to conduct a study, evaluating the potential for residential apartments and outright land sales, focusing on the market demand, pricing and feasibility.