State to streamline ops of ‘Hula Parties’ after jumbo death

Kolkata: The Forest department is further streamlining the operation of ‘Hula Parties’ in the backdrop of the tragic death of a pregnant elephant after being hit by a burning iron spear thrown at her during attempts to drive a herd out of Jhargram town on Independence Day.



“We will now be holding training of the Hula Parties twice in a year, deviating from our practice of doing the same once. We also decided to have a uniform for them so that they can be easily demarcated from the common villagers,” said Birbaha Hansda, state Forest minister.

Hula parties are a team of people who use means such as beating drums and flaming torches to drive elephants away from human areas and croplands. It was found in the case at Jhargram that the common villagers did not cooperate with the Hula Party and the forest officials in their efforts to drive away the jumbo. “We have decided to take action against any such person who enters within 500 metres of a spot where a drive is going on. We are examining the existing law and if needed we are ready to make amendments so that such incidents can be curbed in future,” said a Forest department official.

The minister said that the state is also mulling extension of insurance benefits to the Hula Parties considering the tremendous risk factor associated with their job.

“The forest guards of officials, who work in coordination with the Hula Party during such operations, will be provided with body cameras so that immediate alert comes to the top brass and further intervention, if needed, can be made,” she added.

Two persons have already been arrested in connection with the death. When the spear struck the elephant, it got stuck on its back, causing it to writhe in pain and collapse. Tranquilised by officials, the elephant was taken away, and the animal later died.