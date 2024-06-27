State to streamline online process of building plan sanction

Kolkata: The Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department is further streamlining its online process of building plan sanctions to rule out the involvement of Panchayat officials and employees in the process.



The move comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in an administrative meeting on Monday accused a section of officials of allowing illegal construction by accepting monetary favour. The real estate boom is gradually creeping into Panchayat areas.

Banerjee in the meeting alluded to such construction of buildings and said: “Buildings are coming up but in many places there is no space for a fire tender to enter in case of any incident. Some are accepting money and allowing such constructions. There should be a system for curbing this in the panchayat area.”

Now, though applications for building plans can be made online, there are various steps from application to approval where manual work is involved, thus necessitating reliance on employees and officials.

Hence, the department is streamlining its online system so that the entire process is in online mode. Building rules in rural areas are being integrated in the online system.

Any deviation in the building plan will be detected in the system. Senior officials of the P&RD department will be able to monitor the entire process centrally. The common application portal will also have facilities for certificates associated with the clearance of fire, water connection, power etc.

Now the applicant has to find a building surveyor on his own. With the streamlining of the portal, the state would furnish a list of blockwise licensed building surveyors (LBS).

The applicant can click on such a list of LBS in his concerned block and get assistance for the preparation of the building plan and submission of the same. The option for downloading the clearance certificate will also be integrated in the online system.