State to spend Rs 300 cr to provide clean drinking water in Karandighi

Raiganj: With an objective to provide clean drinking water to houses under the ‘Jal Swapna’ project of the state government, Gautam Paul, MLA Karandighi laid the foundation stones of domestic water schemes. The projects have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 300 crore.



The schemes will be undertaken in twelve places, including the villages of Rasakhoa-I, Rasakhoa-II, Bazargaon-I, Bazargaon-II and Lahutara Gram Panchayats in Karandighi block of North Dinajpur district.

It was reported that the residents of different villages of Karandighi block were facing difficulties owing to the absence of potable water due to which the residents were suffering from different water-borne diseases. MLA Gautam Paul brought this issue to the notice of the state government. The state government allotted around Rs 300 crore from Jala Swapna project for the supply of fresh drinking water to houses in Karandighi. Gautam Paul, said: “The residents of different villages were affected by diarrhea because they were consuming contaminated water. With the assistance of Gram Panchayat members, we identified the villages and sent a report to the state government urging for the domestic water projects there. Our projects were approved by the state and funds were allotted. In the next few days we will lay the foundation stones for eight more similar projects. We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for sympathetically considering the plight of the people of Karandighi.”

The officials of Public Health Engineering of North Dinajpur have completed the tender process for most of the projects. Very soon the construction work will start. In all places pipelines will be laid. Reservoirs and pump houses will be constructed. After the completion of 20 projects around 80,000 residents will be benefitted,” added Gautam Paul.