‘State to soon bring modified guideline for school buses, pool cars’

The state Transport department is going to bring a modified guideline for school buses and pool cars. A meeting for the same was held on Wednesday with all stakeholders in presence of transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty.

“Guidelines related to school buses and pool cars are already there. We want to create more awareness for the people and ensure that students travel safely,” Chakraborty said, while adding that in future, through virtual modes, the department will be conducting awareness camps with schools.

The department will put up banners in front of schools to help parents identify registered and safe pool cars which they can opt for their wards.The banners will include different parameters that parents need to check before choosing a pool car which includes Vehicle Location Tracking Device and Speed Limit Device (SLD) among others.

Pool car owners had placed an appeal to the minister seeking for the renewal of the “All Bengal Operational Permit” as it will help them to utilise the vehicles commercially on days when school remains shut. According to a source, the minister said that he is thinking of taking up the process soon.

They also requested for a smooth renewal of the permit and new permits to vehicles which didn’t have these permits previously. “The overall yearly occupancy of our vehicles — operating for school pool cars are approximately 180 days in a calendar year, and the rest of the time our vehicles are parked aside without any commercial engagements,” association secretary Sudip Dutta stated.