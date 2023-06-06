State to simplify process for issuance of licenses to green cracker manufacturers

Kolkata: The state government will simplify the process for fast-tracking the issuance of licenses to the green cracker manufacturers across the state following the model of Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu.



A high-level meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi at Nabanna on Tuesday in the presence of members of the committee recently formed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for identifying lands where clusters for manufacturing green firecrackers can be developed.

A team led by MSME director U Swaroop with officials from the state Pollution Control Board, Fire, Explosive department and association of cracker manufacturers recently paid a visit to Sivakasi to examine how they have developed a thriving green cracker manufacturing industry and prepared a report. The presentation regarding the same was made before the Committee on Tuesday.

“The process of issuing licenses to the manufacturers is a lengthy one in the state. So, we have to simplify or streamline the process to speed up the process of issuance of licenses. The Sivakasi model will be followed to fast-track the process,“ a senior official of Nabanna who attended the meeting said.

There have been instances when manufacturers have applied for licenses but the process has been delayed for such a long time that he had resorted to illegal cracker manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the district magistrates have initiated the process of identifying lands for setting up a cluster of green firecrackers.

“It is difficult to find a land spanning 6 to 10 acres close to the existing places from where the cracker industry functions and the process will take time,“ the official added.

The necessary licenses needed for operating a green cracker manufacturing unit are — certificates issued from CSIR-NEERI, license from the Fire department, license from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) / District Magistrate Office as the case may be and consent to operate PCB.

According to sources in the state government, the training session for the manufacturers of green crackers which will be imparted by NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) will be held in July.