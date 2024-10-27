State to showcase industrial strength at upcoming BGBS

Kolkata: West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) will hold a small exhibition to showcase Bengal’s strength around the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled to be held on February 5 and 6, 2025 in which it invited the Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) to highlight their ongoing work and way forward. “Foundry has always been the traditional strength of Bengal so we want the sector to be showcased at the exhibition which will be held around BGBS. You have lot of projects to announce and new initiatives in your way forward so I want to see you in the BGBS,” said Vandana Yadav, Managing Director of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation holding the charge of Principal Secretary of the state Industry, Commerce and Enterprises department. Yadav was present as chief guest at the inauguration of National Centre for Export Promotion (NCEP) at IIF ,Kolkata on Friday.

Sanjay Budhia Chairman of the CII National Committee on Exports and Arun Kumar Garodia, chairman of EEPC India, were the guests of honour. Yadav urged Garodia who had organised EV (electric vehicle ) mobility exhibition in Delhi, Dwarka and Noida to host a grand EV exhibition in Kolkata A number of dignitaries and distinguished guests which included representatives of different Consulates and Chambers of Commerce along with industrialists and experts from the foundry fraternity, were present on the occasion. NCEP aims to enhance the global competitiveness of the Indian foundry industry by providing strategic support to members, focusing on capacity building, international market access and sustainable growth. The primary objective of the centre is to expand exports of foundry-related products and castings from India, promoting the country as a reliable supplier of high-quality castings.