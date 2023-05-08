State to set up zoo at Kulik Bird Sanctuary

RAIGANJ: The state Forest department will take initiative to set up a zoo in the midst of Raiganj Kulik Bird Sanctuary in North Dinajpur district. This was announced by Birbaha Hansda, Minister of the state in-charge of Forest department, Government of West Bengal, while visiting the bird sanctuary in.



Kulik Bird Sanctuary was set up on 133 acres at the bank of Kulik River in Raiganj. Apart from migratory birds like Cormorants, Egrets, Openbill and Night herons, numerous local birds and animals are found in this sanctuary. Every year, a large number of tourists from different parts of the country visit Kulik- the largest bird sanctuary in Asia. The sanctuary is also a hot favourite of local residents. Migratory birds start arriving in June onwards in the Kulik Bird Sanctuary. After nesting, mating, laying eggs and hatching, they begin to leave the sanctuary around October. During the stay of the migratory birds, a huge number of visitors from near and far including students, researchers and bird lovers arrive at the Sanctuary. The forest authorities have also declared the Sanctuary as a “Silence Zone” so that the birds are not disturbed. Minister Hansda said: “I did not have a scheduled programme in Kulik Bird Sanctuary. I was in Itahar to unveil the statue of freedom fighters Sidhu-Kanu. However, I decided to visit the bird sanctuary. In this sanctuary every month there is a rush of visitors. We should provide them with more spots. We are planning to set up a zoo inside the sanctuary. This proposal will be sent to the state government soon.” The sanctuary already boasts a butterfly park, aquarium of ornamental fishes and aviary for the birds.