State to set up heart attack management hub at SSKM Hosp

Kolkata: State health department has decided to set up a Myocardial Infarction (heart attack) management hub at the SSKM Hospital. It will take off the huge pressure on Bangur Institute of Neurology.



SSKM has to cater to the huge number of referral patients. Health department has plans to set up a stroke management unit in various district hospitals.

The proposed hub will be set up at the SSKM which will serve as a central institution giving support to the stroke management units in the districts. The initiative is in a very early stage, a health official said.

Some of the medical colleges in the state which have neurology departments are also referring patients at the SSKM and its annex Bangur Institute of Neurology. An outpatient department (OPD) will be set up at Bangur Institute of Neuroscience where patients who have suffered stroke will get treatment.

The doctors will also spread awareness from the OPD as to how to check stroke and what are the preventive measures to avoid strokes in the future.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently inaugurated various new projects at the IPGMER-SSKM Hospital which have come up at an approximate cost of Rs 43 crore. State government has set up the seminar-cum-classroom for the radiotherapy department at an approximate cost of Rs 81 lakh which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister while 10 ICU beds have come up at a cost Rs 1.53 crore at the Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery (IOHNS) department. The IOHNS has received the status of the Centre of Excellence.

Hyper acute stroke unit and the top 5 floors of the 10-storeyed OPD building were also inaugurated. The project has come up at an approximate cost of around Rs 26 crore. A gangway connecting the OPD building and the Emergency Ward at the SSKM was also inaugurated. It has been set up at a cost of Rs 46.33 lakh.