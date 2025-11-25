State to set up export hub in North Bengal

Raiganj: The state government is set to establish four export hubs across the state, with one proposed for the North Bengal region. In an effort to inform traders about the upcoming facilities and opportunities, a workshop was organised on Tuesday afternoon at the meeting hall of the West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce (WDCC).

The programme was jointly initiated by officials of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department and members of the WDCC, the leading trade body representing both North and South Dinajpur districts.

Traders, representatives of the District Industries Centre and officials from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade participated in the session, which focused on expanding export potential for local products.

Surajit Das, General Manager of DIC, Raiganj, said: “The state government will soon set up four export hubs. One of them will come up in North Bengal, covering six districts, including Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and North Dinajpur. The first meeting on this initiative was held at Raiganj. We interacted with traders already involved in export activities as well as manufacturers willing to enter the sector.

We have received proposals from them on improving opportunities for goods that can be exported from this region.”