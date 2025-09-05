‘State to set up college for specially-abled in Baruipur’

Kolkata: The Mass Education Extension and Library Services department has identified land in Baruipur, South 24-Parganas, to set up a college dedicated to higher education for specially-abled students.

“There are educational facilities for students with disabilities and special needs up to class XII. However, there is no scope for their further education. If we can establish a college dedicated to these students, many companies across the country are eager

to employ them.

No other state has a college exclusively for such students, so Bengal can be a torchbearer in this area,” said Siddiqullah Chowdhury, Minister in-charge of Mass Education Extension and Library Services.

He added that he has already written to the Chief Minister seeking approval for the college, and the department is preparing a blueprint for its establishment.

“The performance of these students up to the higher secondary level is excellent, and in many cases, they surpass normal students. Higher education will equip them to earn their own livelihood,” he maintained.

Currently, 15,000 such students are studying under the department’s supervision in 202 institutions across the state. Many of these students come from tribal areas, and their families cannot afford educational expenses, so the department provides free education.

The minister also alleged that the Centre has stopped funding drives against illiteracy since 2018, which has adversely affected work in this area.