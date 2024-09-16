State to set up assistance booths for admitting patients

Kolkata: The Health department has decided to start special assistance booths at seven prominent locations in the city and its suburbs to help patients get admission amid junior doctors’ cease-work protest.



“The ‘May I Help You’ booths will also have ambulance services linked to them for quick transportation of the patients if needed,” said a department official.

Health department sources said such help desks will facilitate quick admission of patients in hospitals in any emergency situation so that immediate treatment can be provided. They will be set up at Kona Expressway near Santragachi bus stand, toll plaza of Nivedita Setu, taxi stand at Kamalgazi crossing, Taratala crossing, Joka tram depot, near Mangaldeep underpass in New Town- Rajarhat and Garia. The department has appealed to the people to allow setting up such help desks for the greater interest of the people. The state government including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the junior doctors to end cease-work.

The initiative for holding talks with the medics have been dissolved on four occasions due to certain preconditions imposed by the medics.

According to Health department sources, 29 people have died because of alleged non treatment. The state has allowed compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of the deceased.