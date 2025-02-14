State to set up 6 economic corridors

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee government is setting up 6 state-wise economic corridors connecting the city with the districts which will create a huge employment opportunity in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that her government has allocated a fund of Rs 4,400 crore for setting up of these economic corridors.

Banerjee also stated that industries will be set up on both sides along the several economic corridors which will connect south Bengal with the north and east with the west. Various industries will set up along the corridors — Raghunathpur (Purulia)-Tajpur (East Midnapore), Dankuni-Jhargram, Dankuni-Kalyani, Dankuni-Cooch Behar, Kharagpur-More Gram-Gurli, Purulia-Joka-Kolkata creating huge employment opportunities, Banerjee said.

The Bengal government in its state Budget has once again laid emphasis on the development of Jangalmahal. The Budget statement said that the Mamata Banerjee government has allocated 2,483 acres of land in Purulia’s Raghunathpur for an industrial township called “Jangal Sundari Karmanagari” with an investment of Rs 72,000 crore.

“Jangal Sundari Karmanagari” industrial township is coming up in Purulia. The township along with the industrial area and connected corridors from Dankuni to Amritsar is not only likely to attract huge investments but will also attract lakhs of employment. Once the work on the freight corridor is completed, Dankuni will assume the role of a major land port in the state. According to sources, several industrial parks have already been set up in Raghunathpur in Purulia and Kalyani in Nadia. A two-lane road has been constructed over a stretch of 22 km between Manbazar Bandwan and Kuilapal in Purulia at an approximate cost of Rs 62.87 crore.

Taldangra-Panchmura-Choubeta road has been widened up to a stretch of 33 km from 10 at a cost of Rs 49 crore.

The Mamata Banerjee government is creating three dedicated industrial corridors in Bengal to reap the benefits of the Centre’s Amritsar-Dankuni freight corridor, which aims to boost trade and commerce between the eastern and northern parts of the country.

State government has already given 2,483 acre of land for Amritsar-Dankuri freight corridor, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday.