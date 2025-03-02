State to send 5.97 acres New Town land under hammer to set up Edu institution

Kolkata: The state government is planning to auction and allot 5.97 acres of land on freehold basis in New Town’s Action Area III for the purposes of setting up an educational institution.

Sources said West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) is inviting offers from corporate bodies for an allotment of 5.97 acres (24160 Sq. mtr) of land in plot no IIIF/ 12 and plot no.IIIF/15 in Action Area III of New Town. The e-auction is scheduled to be held on March 26. The starting bid price has been fixed at Rs 94.57 crore.

It was learnt that as per the conditions set, change in land use pattern won’t be allowed. Construction on the plot of land would have to be done as per plan approved by the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA). Construction should be started within one year from the delivery of possession and may be completed within five years.

An official said New Town has already attracted investments from leading players such as TCS, WIPRO, DLF, Ambuja, Bengal Unitech etc. With the completion of balance infrastructure development over the next two to three years, the area is expected to be one of the most sought after investment region in the proximity of Kolkata.

WBHIDCO is presently implementing a financial and legal hub in New Town and plots have been allotted and taken by the leading public sector banks, insurance companies etc. Kolkata being the gateway to the North Eastern states and New Town with its proximity to the Kolkata Airport, the financial hub is well placed to serve the North Eastern states.

Plots of land for the health sector have also been allotted in favour of renowned organisations, such as TATA

Medical Centre, Sankara Netralaya, Ohio Hospital, among others. A Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Project is also coming up for over 200 acres of land in New Town.

Around 12,000 dwelling units have already been constructed and a further 16,000 dwelling units are under construction. It is expected that New Town shall have around two lakh dwelling units catering to the housing needs of the planned population in due course, the official said.