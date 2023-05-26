State to seek nod for bringing tigers to Khairbari Mini Zoo

alipurduar: Tigers are set to arrive at the South Khairbari Rehabilitation Centre and Mini Zoo of the Jaldapara Forest Division. The state Forest department is going to submit a proposal for approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).



According to the state Zoo authority, Raja was the oldest surviving tiger in the country, residing at the South Khairbari Rehabilitation Centre under Jaldapara Forest Division in Dooars. Unfortunately, Raja passed away on June 11, 2022, at the age of 25 years and 10 months.

The rehabilitation centre lost its charm when their beloved ‘Raja,’ the center of attraction, departed. Consequently, the state Forest department has begun planning to fill up the void left by Raja.

Obtaining approval from the Central Zoo Authority is necessary to bring in new tigers or other wild animals in any zoo or rehabilitation centre. The Forest department plans to send a proposal to the CZA for approval to bring the tiger to South Khairbari.

Joytipria Mallick, the Forest minister, said: “We are making efforts to fill the vacant position left by Raja. We have a plan to revamp the Khairbari Mini Zoo. The State Zoo Authority has prepared a comprehensive plan, which will be submitted to the state Forest department for approval. Once we obtain approval from the state, we will send the proposal to the Central Zoo Authority. We hope to receive all the approvals by September this year. The new replacement for Raja is scheduled to be introduced at South Khairbari by 2024.”

He further added: “The South Khairbari mini zoo will undergo a huge transformation and visitors will also have the opportunity to enjoy park safaris.”

The South Khairbari Tiger Rehabilitation Centre received 18 tigers seized from circuses, along with the ‘Raja’ of Sundarbans, as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The number of tigers residing at the South Khairbari Rehabilitation Centre was once 20.

However, due to old age, the companions of the Raja gradually passed away. With the extra care provided by the forest department, Raja lived for approximately 25 years and 10 months.