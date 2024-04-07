State to seek help of Dutch govt to boost its horticulture sector

Kolkata: The Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department will come up with a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for cultivation of vegetables and fruits with technical assistance from the Netherland government.

The department has already identified 30 acres of land at Puncha Block, some 42 odd kilometers from Purulia town for setting up the CoE.“The Dutch government promised to assist us in preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) for the CoE. We hope to complete the DPR preparation by April- May,” Subrata Gupta, additional chief secretary of FPI& H department said.

According to Gupta, this CoE aims to set a benchmark in pursuing agriculture on dry land where rainfall is less and thus low availability of water poses a challenge.

The farmers will learn how to conserve water for agriculture. The state has strategically chosen an interior area in Paschimanchal as a site for the CoE. “The Dutch are regarded among the best in the globe when it comes to agricultural activities by conservation of water,” said a FPI & H department official.

The project needs the approval of the Union government as it involves international collaboration. Hence, after DPR preparation it will be sent to the Centre for clearance. FPI & H department sources said the farmers will learn protected cultivation that includes shed net, naturally ventilated polyhouse, hi-tech polyhouse etc. techniques from the Dutch experts.“We saw that the farmers producing their own saplings for cultivation often don’t get desired results.

In many cases, the seeds used are of inferior quality. However, this programme will involve demonstration and training for the farmers, private entrepreneurs, NGOs and government officials, guaranteeing a good return,” the official said.