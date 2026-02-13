State to seek German agency help for river basin masterplan

Kolkata: The Irrigation and Waterways department will seek technical assistance from leading German enterprise (GIZ) to prepare a comprehensive river basin master plan to restore navigability of the Jalangi and Ichamati rivers in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts, respectively.



State Irrigation and Waterways minister Manas Bhunia said after a departmental review meeting on Thursday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GIZ will be signed next week.

The German federal enterprise, which implements international cooperation projects for sustainable development, will provide expert guidance to address siltation and restore the natural flow of the rivers.

Krishna Gupta, additional chief secretary of the department, said the River Research Institute (RRI) in Kalyani will act as the nodal institute for the project. The initiative is expected to enhance the rivers’ water-holding capacity and control inundation of their banks, particularly during

the monsoon. Bhunia said the project forms part of the ‘Nadi Bandhan’ scheme announced in the 2025 State Budget to address riverbank erosion and protect the livelihoods of people living near rivers.

The scheme received an initial allocation of Rs 200 crore to tackle erosion-related issues and enhance safety and economic stability for vulnerable communities.

The government has also prioritised the protection of the Kapil Muni temple at Gangasagar from riverbank erosion. Bhunia said sand nourishment and appropriate anti-erosion measures are being undertaken with technical support from IIT Chennai and

Dutch experts. For 2026-27, a pre-monsoon allocation of Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for the maintenance of flood and irrigation infrastructure. An additional Rs 29 crore has been issued for the annual maintenance of 1,394 km of drainage channels to ensure proper drainage in Kolkata and adjoining areas and help control mosquito-borne diseases.

A special fund has also been created to repair cracks in rural canals and prevent water loss due to rodent burrows. Worker safety was another focus of the meeting. Bhunia said a special expert committee has been formed to address health risks faced by workers engaged in drainage and canal renovation, including skin diseases, infections, and snake or insect bites. Future tenders will mandatorily require agencies to provide protective gear such as gloves and knee-length gumboots.